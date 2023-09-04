NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.82, and it changed around -$1.13 or -12.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.04M. NUZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.35, offering almost -262.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.61% since then. We note from NuZee Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.61K.

NuZee Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NUZE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuZee Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.88 for the current quarter.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Instantly NUZE has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.39 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.59% year-to-date, but still down -1.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is -4.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUZE is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -206.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -206.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NuZee Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.90%.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.31% of NuZee Inc. shares, and 5.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.38%. NuZee Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 15645.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.38% or 2940.0 shares worth $28194.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12436.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1652.0 shares worth around $16660.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.