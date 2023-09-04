National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.74M. NCMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.65, offering almost -185.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.2% since then. We note from National CineMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.46K.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.76 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 29.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -94.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect National CineMedia Inc. to make $78.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.77 million and $91.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. National CineMedia Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.33% per year for the next five years.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 27.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 27.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Standard General L.P., with 0.39% or 0.69 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.