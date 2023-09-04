My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39M. MYSZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.47, offering almost -476.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.61% since then. We note from My Size Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.91K.

My Size Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. My Size Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2401 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.96% year-to-date, but still down -20.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 40.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYSZ is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -104.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

My Size Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.16 percent over the past six months and at a 55.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -392.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -555.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect My Size Inc. to make $1.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.38% of My Size Inc. shares, and 7.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.48%. My Size Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 21756.0 shares worth $23929.0.

Sandy Spring Bank, with 0.01% or 365.0 shares worth $401.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3464.0 shares worth $4156.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.