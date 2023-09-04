Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.51M. MVLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.76, offering almost -1334.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Movella Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.73K.

Movella Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MVLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Movella Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Instantly MVLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) is -59.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVLA is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -433.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Movella Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.30 percent over the past six months and at a 84.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Movella Holdings Inc. to make $9.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.65% of Movella Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.31%. Movella Holdings Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $18.11 million.

KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with 10.19% or 5.19 million shares worth $11.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 58330.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.