Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.50M. LEXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -260.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83490.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.84K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.35% year-to-date, but still down -7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 18.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEXX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.05 percent over the past six months and at a 16.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.61% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares, and 8.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.75%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 48837.0 shares worth $35665.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39100.0 shares worth around $29043.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.