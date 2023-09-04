Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ).

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.30M. ELIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.85, offering almost -562.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.23% since then. We note from Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) trade information

Instantly ELIQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.42% year-to-date, but still down -24.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ) is -68.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (ELIQ) estimates and forecasts

Electriq Power Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Electriq Power Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ)’s Major holders

Sculptor Capital LP, with 1.95% or 0.74 million shares worth $7.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $1.68 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 9876.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.