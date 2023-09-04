Let’s Talk About How Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 85826.0 shares of the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) were traded, and its beta was 3.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.60M. AHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -319.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.7% since then. We note from Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 125.61% year-to-date, but still down -2.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is -10.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.32%. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 39644.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.01% or 1000.0 shares worth $3830.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.