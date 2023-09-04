Let’s Get Started On The Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.80M. ELBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -447.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.16% since then. We note from Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELBM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Instantly ELBM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7827 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.24% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) is -42.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELBM is forecast to be at a low of $1.66 and a high of $6.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -797.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -124.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Electra Battery Materials Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.09 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares, and 10.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.88%. Electra Battery Materials Corporation stock is held by 29 institutions, with Osaic Holdings Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.72% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.25 million.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 0.23% or 83333.0 shares worth $80833.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares.