Let’s Get Started On The Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 52460.0 shares of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.60M. CLVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.80, offering almost -500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.05% since then. We note from Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.81K.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLVR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.1 for the current quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Instantly CLVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.94 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.31% year-to-date, but still down -5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is -33.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -437.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVR is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 81.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 81.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. to make $5.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.5 million and $4.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 0.08% or 35488.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 35488.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 14716.0 shares worth around $89488.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.