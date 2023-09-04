Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Stock Forecast 2023: $36.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.89M. LEJU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -420.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.5% since then. We note from Leju Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.52K.

Leju Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LEJU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leju Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5088 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is -16.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEJU is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1804.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1804.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Leju Holdings Limited shares, and 1.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.15%. Leju Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 55377.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.04% or 58199.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Jacob Internet Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 21474.0 shares worth $51967.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund held roughly 33903.0 shares worth around $82045.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.