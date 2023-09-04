Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.99, and it changed around $0.86 or 6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.68M. ZJYL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.80, offering almost -48.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.4% since then. We note from Jin Medical International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.90K.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Instantly ZJYL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.43 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.01% year-to-date, but still up 29.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) is 11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) estimates and forecasts

ZJYL Dividends

Jin Medical International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.48% of Jin Medical International Ltd. shares, and 0.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.88%. Jin Medical International Ltd. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 27857.0 shares worth $0.32 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 746.0 shares worth $8511.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.