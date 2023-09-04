Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 85068.0 shares of the Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.90M. JT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.22, offering almost -126.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Jianpu Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.15K.

Jianpu Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

Instantly JT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.36% year-to-date, but still up 12.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) is -32.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JT is forecast to be at a low of $62.08 and a high of $62.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6234.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6234.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jianpu Technology Inc. to make $352.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%.

JT Dividends

Jianpu Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

