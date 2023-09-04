It’s Easy To Bet On Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 53481.0 shares of the Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.44, and it changed around -$1.75 or -17.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.52M. MNTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.50, offering almost -995.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.63% since then. We note from Momentus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.24K.

Momentus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Momentus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$7.5 for the current quarter.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.46 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -58.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.55, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -28.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $11.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 76.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Momentus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.63 percent over the past six months and at a 48.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 421.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Momentus Inc. to make $360k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.00%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.02% or 17539.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 32963.0 shares worth $0.52 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5310.0 shares worth around $89314.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.