Is Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 54362.0 shares of the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. SBEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -214.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.86% since then. We note from Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.83K.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Instantly SBEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7757 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.09% year-to-date, but still up 4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is -17.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

Splash Beverage Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.69 percent over the past six months and at a 17.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Splash Beverage Group Inc. to make $7.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.40%.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.65% of Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares, and 5.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.39%. Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $1.41 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.