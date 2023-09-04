Is Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.40M. OMIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -638.3% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.13% since then. We note from Singular Genomics Systems Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 317.63K.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OMIC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Instantly OMIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.02% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 7.84%. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMIC is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -76.02 percent over the past six months and at a -14.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 489.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems Inc. to make $1.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 141.80%.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.73% of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares, and 64.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.26%. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $5.35 million.

UBS Group AG, with 6.40% or 4.68 million shares worth $3.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.