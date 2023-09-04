Is Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.50M. MIGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.22, offering almost -625.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.28% since then. We note from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.03K.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MIGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9766 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.17% year-to-date, but still up 43.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -52.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIGI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.69 percent over the past six months and at a 54.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to make $10.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.42 million and $19.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.60%.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders