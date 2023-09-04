Is Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40M. FRGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.72, offering almost -4221.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.64K.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4413 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.27% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -43.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2095.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2095.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 08 and June 13.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.94%. Freight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 58187.0 shares worth $40026.0.

The former held 761.0 shares worth $905.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.