Is Akanda Corp.’s (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.05 or -8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98M. AKAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -1571.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.52K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7095 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.87% year-to-date, but still up 16.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is -9.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.45% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 13997.0 shares worth $10357.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.04% or 13801.0 shares worth $10212.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.