Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) were traded, and its beta was -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.89, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $412.72M. LUNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.00, offering almost -2681.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.11% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.67K.

Intuitive Machines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LUNR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.43 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.10% year-to-date, but still up 10.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is -37.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Intuitive Machines Inc. to make $45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.88% of Intuitive Machines Inc. shares, and 24.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.12%. Intuitive Machines Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $10.16 million.

Quarry LP, with 1.93% or 0.31 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 52949.0 shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.