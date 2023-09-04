If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) were traded, and its beta was 0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.10M. NRBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -13780.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.59K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $iShares Robotics and Artificial for the current quarter.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5394 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.59% year-to-date, but still down -10.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -11.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1204.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1204.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.45 percent over the past six months and at a 94.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.50%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.18% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 1.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.28%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 42220.0 shares worth $18454.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 23869.0 shares worth $10433.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 2846.0 shares worth $1821.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1984.0 shares worth around $867.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.