If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) were traded, and its beta was -3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.41, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.00M. APRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.64, offering almost -1072.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.11% since then. We note from Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.95K.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.46 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.56% year-to-date, but still up 10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 43.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc. to make $94.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $118.87 million and $106.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.30%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.18% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.55%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Saltoro Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $2.04 million.

Innovis Asset Management LLC, with 2.15% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 32740.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 28292.0 shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.