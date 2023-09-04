If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.21, and it changed around $0.41 or 10.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.52M. DMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.70, offering almost -747.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.42% since then. We note from Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.22K.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Digital Media Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.55 for the current quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

Instantly DMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.01 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.05% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is -10.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMS is forecast to be at a low of $8.20 and a high of $22.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -434.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -94.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Digital Media Solutions Inc. to make $84.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $90.07 million and $100.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.80%.

DMS Dividends

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 5561.0 shares worth $23411.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10078.0 shares worth $42428.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2747.0 shares worth around $11564.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.