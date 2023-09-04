HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) were traded, and its beta was -0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.27M. HUBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.83, offering almost -6708.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.71% since then. We note from HUB Cyber Security Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4040 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.98% year-to-date, but still down -12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -47.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)'s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.83% of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. shares, and 22.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.48%. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $1.21 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 1.26% or 1.55 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.