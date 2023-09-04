How To Invest In FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.71M. FNGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -85.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.24% since then. We note from FingerMotion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.58K.

FingerMotion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FNGR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FingerMotion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Instantly FNGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.54% year-to-date, but still up 17.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is -9.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FNGR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 5.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FingerMotion Inc. to make $21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.80%.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.27% of FingerMotion Inc. shares, and 1.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.69%. FingerMotion Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 100000.0 shares worth $0.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.22% or 93647.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 86690.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 25594.0 shares worth around $41718.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.