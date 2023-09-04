Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Stock Forecast: $720.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.30M. GWAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.25, offering almost -291.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.07% since then. We note from Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.70K.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.66% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -20.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $720.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GWAV is forecast to be at a low of $720.00 and a high of $720.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86646.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86646.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.10%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.03% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares, and 15.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.54%. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Arena Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 29.12% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $0.74 million.

Truist Financial Corp, with 1.80% or 60000.0 shares worth $45660.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 38204.0 shares worth $29799.0, making up 1.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 12936.0 shares worth around $9844.0, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.