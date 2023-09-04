Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.23M. GRFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -87.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.39% since then. We note from Graphex Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.08K.

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) trade information

Instantly GRFX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4099 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.04% year-to-date, but still up 4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) is 8.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) estimates and forecasts

GRFX Dividends

Graphex Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Graphex Group Limited shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.51%. Graphex Group Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 2.51 million shares worth $3.55 million.

Stonex Group Inc., with 0.05% or 12663.0 shares worth $17854.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.