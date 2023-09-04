Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were traded, and its beta was -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.90M. GNPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.94, offering almost -266.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.87% since then. We note from Genprex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 741.42K.

Genprex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GNPX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genprex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Instantly GNPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.72% year-to-date, but still up 13.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is -28.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Genprex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.86 percent over the past six months and at a 2.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.30%.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Genprex Inc. shares, and 15.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.25%. Genprex Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $1.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.77% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $1.03 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.57 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.