Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 81998.0 shares of the Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.09, and it changed around -$1.09 or -4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $633.13M. GNLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.98, offering almost -77.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.83% since then. We note from Genelux Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.32K.

Genelux Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GNLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genelux Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) trade information

Instantly GNLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.48 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 275.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is 5.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNLX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genelux Corporation (GNLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.50%, down from the previous year.

GNLX Dividends

Genelux Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.37% of Genelux Corporation shares, and 1.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. Genelux Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $4.67 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.26% or 65038.0 shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 63686.0 shares worth $2.08 million, making up 0.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 43077.0 shares worth around $1.41 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.