GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29M. GDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.00, offering almost -1477.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.48% since then. We note from GD Culture Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 824.21K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.34 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.57% year-to-date, but still up 9.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is -9.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.30%.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.72% of GD Culture Group Limited shares, and 4.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.47%. GD Culture Group Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 14200.0 shares worth $60634.0.

The former held 590.0 shares worth $2896.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.