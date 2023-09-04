Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS)

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.16 or 12.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40M. ASNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -871.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.29% since then. We note from Actelis Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.95K.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Instantly ASNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.69% year-to-date, but still up 22.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) is -39.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.23% of Actelis Networks Inc. shares, and 10.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.29%. Actelis Networks Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.59 million.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.14% or 3806.0 shares worth $12103.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 298.0 shares worth $753.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.