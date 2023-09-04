Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stocks (AMEX: AMPE)

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00M. AMPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -850.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.03K.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMPE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Instantly AMPE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.15% year-to-date, but still up 9.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is -5.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPE is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.10%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.09%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $24241.0.

CVA Family Office, LLC, with 0.03% or 73567.0 shares worth $17141.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.