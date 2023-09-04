Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.11, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.70M. VCIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -488.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.77% since then. We note from VCI Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

Instantly VCIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.67 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.29% year-to-date, but still down -12.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 29.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) estimates and forecasts

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.04% of VCI Global Limited shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. VCI Global Limited stock is held by 1 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 23006.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 19183.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.