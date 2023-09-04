Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL)

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.56, and it changed around $0.43 or 7.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.12M. SFWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.45, offering almost -89.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.18% since then. We note from Shengfeng Development Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 211.85K.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Instantly SFWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.19 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.18% year-to-date, but still up 22.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) is 13.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) estimates and forecasts

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.53% of Shengfeng Development Limited shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Shengfeng Development Limited stock is held by 0 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 21749.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.01% or 5044.0 shares worth $46253.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.