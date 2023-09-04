Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)

In the last trading session, 0.46 million shares of the Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.40M. RENB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.24, offering almost 0.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.04% since then. We note from Renovaro Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.85K.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information

Instantly RENB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 216.50% year-to-date, but still up 33.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) is 365.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.40%.

RENB Dividends

Renovaro Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.53% of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. shares, and 5.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.12%. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.43% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.