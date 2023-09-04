Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN)

In the last trading session, 51266.0 shares of the Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.70M. PTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.60, offering almost -307.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.74% since then. We note from Palatin Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.01K.

Palatin Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PTN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palatin Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Instantly PTN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.20 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.09%. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Palatin Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.06 percent over the past six months and at a 42.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 203.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Palatin Technologies Inc. to make $1.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $771k and $790k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.58% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, and 19.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.10%. Palatin Technologies Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.32% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.14% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.