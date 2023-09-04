Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)

In the last trading session, 61162.0 shares of the Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.90M. KBNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -280.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Kubient Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.65K.

Kubient Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KBNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kubient Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) trade information

Instantly KBNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5150 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.32% year-to-date, but still down -15.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) is -12.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kubient Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $400k and $482k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.50%.

KBNT Dividends

Kubient Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.23% of Kubient Inc. shares, and 19.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.20%. Kubient Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Mithaq Capital Spc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.67% of the shares, which is about 2.01 million shares worth $1.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.96% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $63804.0, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.