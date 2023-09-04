Future Outlook And InflaRx N.V. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.2 or 5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.61M. IFRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.25, offering almost -74.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.17% since then. We note from InflaRx N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.75K.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.87% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 1.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

InflaRx N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.02 percent over the past six months and at a -45.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect InflaRx N.V. to make $11.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.10% of InflaRx N.V. shares, and 19.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.20%. InflaRx N.V. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.83% of the shares, which is about 5.73 million shares worth $25.57 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 6.49% or 2.9 million shares worth $12.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.66 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 26327.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.