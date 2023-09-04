Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.14 or 5.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.41M. FRES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.99, offering almost -377.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.25% since then. We note from Fresh2 Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.85K.

Fresh2 Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fresh2 Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) trade information

Instantly FRES has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.33 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.37% year-to-date, but still up 14.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) is -26.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Fresh2 Group Limited (FRES) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Fresh2 Group Limited to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

FRES Dividends

Fresh2 Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Fresh2 Group Limited shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%. Fresh2 Group Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with Rhumbline Advisers being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 5578.0 shares worth $23231.0.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with 0.04% or 1250.0 shares worth $5206.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3401.0 shares worth $14386.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.