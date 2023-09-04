First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX: FLAG): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX:FLAG) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.13, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.66M. FLAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.79, offering almost -51.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from First Light Acquisition Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.70K.

First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX:FLAG) trade information

Instantly FLAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.79 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.23% year-to-date, but still up 21.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX:FLAG) is -13.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (FLAG) estimates and forecasts

FLAG Dividends

First Light Acquisition Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

First Light Acquisition Group Inc. (AMEX:FLAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of First Light Acquisition Group Inc. shares, and 99.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.94%. First Light Acquisition Group Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.11% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $5.25 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 10.00% or 0.41 million shares worth $4.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 68127.0 shares worth $0.71 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 40464.0 shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.