EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.52, and it changed around $0.61 or 6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.74M. EYPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.63, offering almost -48.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.18% since then. We note from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.48K.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYPT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.07 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.57% year-to-date, but still down -6.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is -16.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYPT is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -422.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -109.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 222.70 percent over the past six months and at a -1.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.01 million and $10.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.43% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 95.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.09%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 5.06 million shares worth $44.06 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 11.98% or 4.19 million shares worth $36.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $12.29 million, making up 5.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $5.8 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.