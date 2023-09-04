Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 99327.0 shares of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.96M. EGLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -246.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.73K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Instantly EGLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.72% year-to-date, but still down -3.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is -29.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.37 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. to make $44.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.70%.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.70% of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.04%. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.15% of the shares, which is about 3.32 million shares worth $1.69 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.62% or 0.96 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.54 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $44452.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.