CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) were traded, and its beta was 2.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.2 or 18.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.51M. CURO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.62, offering almost -417.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.12K.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CURO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CURO Group Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Instantly CURO has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.94% year-to-date, but still up 11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is -12.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CURO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -290.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.11 percent over the past six months and at a -182.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. to make $179.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.34 million and $217.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.40%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -433.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.68% per year for the next five years.

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 34.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 34.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.98% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares, and 39.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.56%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Oco Capital Partners, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $5.33 million.

Long Focus Capital Management, LLC, with 7.22% or 2.98 million shares worth $4.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.41 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.