Could Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TMPO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.40M. TMPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.15, offering almost -6212.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.17% since then. We note from Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TMPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Instantly TMPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2697 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.19% year-to-date, but still down -5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is -4.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. to make $6.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders