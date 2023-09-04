Could Selina Hospitality PLC’s (NASDAQ: SLNA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.20M. SLNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.49, offering almost -8148.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Selina Hospitality PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.77K.

Selina Hospitality PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Selina Hospitality PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7342 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.90% year-to-date, but still up 10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) is -28.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Selina Hospitality PLC to make $49.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.83% of Selina Hospitality PLC shares, and 0.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.69%. Selina Hospitality PLC stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 76416.0 shares worth $77944.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.06% or 60296.0 shares worth $61501.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 60296.0 shares worth $51251.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.