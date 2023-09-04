Could SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 51773.0 shares of the SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.00M. SAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.40, offering almost -456.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.81% since then. We note from SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42140.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.58K.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Instantly SAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5190 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.83% year-to-date, but still up 3.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) is -15.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.96% of SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.63%. SAI.TECH Global Corporation stock is held by 11 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 41782.0 shares worth $58076.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.18% or 25260.0 shares worth $35111.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 41455.0 shares worth $72546.0, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 7507.0 shares worth around $11710.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.