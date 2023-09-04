Could Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 78722.0 shares of the Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) were traded, and its beta was -3.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.32, and it changed around $0.82 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $837.66M. PHVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.86, offering almost -25.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.7% since then. We note from Pharvaris N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.73K.

Pharvaris N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PHVS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pharvaris N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) trade information

Instantly PHVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.54 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.51% year-to-date, but still up 10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) is 20.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16170.000000000002 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHVS is forecast to be at a low of $7.34 and a high of $31.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) estimates and forecasts

Pharvaris N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 163.37 percent over the past six months and at a -0.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.40% in the next quarter.

Pharvaris N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -61.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

PHVS Dividends

Pharvaris N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 07.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.98% of Pharvaris N.V. shares, and 76.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.65%. Pharvaris N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.93% of the shares, which is about 4.87 million shares worth $73.71 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 10.79% or 4.41 million shares worth $66.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $9.39 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.