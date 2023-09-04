Could Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: APLT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 50740.0 shares of the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.31, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.00M. APLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -66.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.83% since then. We note from Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.55K.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.37% year-to-date, but still down -5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is -27.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -968.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -205.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.10%.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 74.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.98%. Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.59% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $10.17 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 8.96% or 5.66 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $4.39 million, which represents about 4.09% of the total shares outstanding.