ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -488.24%

In the last trading session, 77133.0 shares of the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.13 or -11.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.30M. CLIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -71.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.98% since then. We note from ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.15K.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLIR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

Instantly CLIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.30% year-to-date, but still down -6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) is -18.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLIR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -488.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

ClearSign Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.31 percent over the past six months and at a 18.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,135.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Corporation to make $2.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4,880.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.60%.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.11% of ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares, and 7.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.65%. ClearSign Technologies Corporation stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $1.4 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with 1.15% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.