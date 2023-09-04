Can SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around -$0.22 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -113.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.92% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.71K.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $Southern Company (The) for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.43 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.00% year-to-date, but still down -13.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -12.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 77.50%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of SOS Limited shares, and 0.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.31%.