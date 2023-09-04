BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 88339.0 shares of the BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was 0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.35M. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost -454.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.49% since then. We note from BTC Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.76K.

BTC Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BTC Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -42.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BTC Digital Ltd. to make $29.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

BTC Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders